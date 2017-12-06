BBC Sport - Lee Selby: World champion not looking beyond next fight

Lee Selby: 'Ramirez is my sole focus'

  • From the section Boxing

World champion featherweight Lee Selby tells BBC Sport Wales' Michael Pearlman that he will not look beyond his next opponent, Eduardo Ramirez, ahead of potential fights in 2018 against Josh Warrington and Carl Frampton.

Top videos

Video

Lee Selby: 'Ramirez is my sole focus'

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Agonising! How Li missed out on a 147

Video

Advent calendar: When Garcia won the Masters

  • From the section Golf
Video

I can't adapt my music taste - Hodgson on modern football

Video

FAW confident on 'strong' Euro 2020 bid

Video

Pint-sized Ashes: Best TMS moments as England slump to defeat

Video

Perry beats Allen: 5 of the best shots

Video

SPOTY candidates: Celebrity tweets

Video

England have 'no chance' of winning Ashes - Boycott

Video

King comeback defeats Higgins - 5 Best Shots

Video

Fightback gives England confidence - Root

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Indoor bowls

Roll Up Session - Team Bowls
Co-ordination Time

Tumble Tots Medway

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired