BBC Sport - Lee Selby: World champion not looking beyond next fight
Lee Selby: 'Ramirez is my sole focus'
- From the section Boxing
World champion featherweight Lee Selby tells BBC Sport Wales' Michael Pearlman that he will not look beyond his next opponent, Eduardo Ramirez, ahead of potential fights in 2018 against Josh Warrington and Carl Frampton.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired