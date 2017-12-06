Manny Pacquiao: Boxer becomes a colonel in the Philippines army

Manny Pacquiao
Manny Pacquiao posted online he had "successfully defended my commandant's paper"

Politician, singer, actor, boxer... army colonel?

Manny Pacquiao has lived a varied life outside of the ring and now the former eight-weight world champion has announced he has been promoted to the role of colonel in the Philippines Army.

The 38-year-old Filipino, who is an army reservist and previously held the role of lieutenant colonel, posted a series of pictures on Instagram in his army fatigues.

"Today, I successfully defended my commandant's paper to be promoted to a full Colonel," he wrote.

Pacquiao, who is a senator in the Philippines, lost his WBO world welterweight title in a shock defeat by Australian Jeff Horn in July.

Manny Pacquiao
Manny Pacquiao is now a colonel

