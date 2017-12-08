BBC Sport - BBC Sport advent calendar: Billy Joe Saunders' son punches Willie Monroe Jr at weigh-in
Advent calendar: Boxer's son punches rival at weigh-in
- From the section Boxing
Day eight of BBC Sport's advent calendar relives Billy Joe Saunders' son punching his father's opponent Willie Monroe Jr at the weigh-in for their WBO middleweight title fight.
Pictures courtesy of BoxNation and BT Sport.
Advent Calendar - Best moments of 2017
