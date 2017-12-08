BBC Sport - BBC Sport advent calendar: Billy Joe Saunders' son punches Willie Monroe Jr at weigh-in

Advent calendar: Boxer's son punches rival at weigh-in

  • From the section Boxing

Day eight of BBC Sport's advent calendar relives Billy Joe Saunders' son punching his father's opponent Willie Monroe Jr at the weigh-in for their WBO middleweight title fight.

Pictures courtesy of BoxNation and BT Sport.

READ MORE: Saunders' son punches Monroe at weigh-in

Advent Calendar - Best moments of 2017

Video

Advent calendar: Boxer's son punches rival at weigh-in

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Advent calendar: When Garcia won the Masters

  • From the section Golf
Video

Advent calendar: Arsenal beat Chelsea in FA Cup final

Video

Advent calendar: Super Bowl history

Video

Advent calendar: It's gold for GB

Video

Advent Calendar: Nigel Owens' best bits

Video

Advent calendar: Shapovalov hits ball into umpire's face

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Advent calendar: Was this 2017's most bizarre penalty?

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired