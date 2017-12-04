BBC Sport - James DeGale targets WBC super-middleweight title
DeGale targets WBC super-middleweight title
- From the section Boxing
IBF super-middleweight champion James DeGale says he is targeting David Benavidez's WBC title.
He was speaking to the BBC's boxing correspondent Mike Costello before Saturday's fight against Caleb Truax at London's Copperbox Arena.
