Luis Ortiz: Cuban heavyweight avoids ban for failing a drugs test

Luis Ortiz (right) is unbeaten in 27 fights - but was banned for taking nandrolone in 2014

Luis Ortiz has been cleared to fight for the WBC world heavyweight championship after avoiding a ban for failing a drugs test.

The 38-year-old Cuban tested positive for the banned diuretics chlorothiazide and hydrochlorothiazide in September.

That saw his fight against WBC champion Deontay Wilder on 4 November postponed.

The World Boxing Council found Ortiz took the drugs for high blood pressure, but fined him $25,000 (£18,497) for failing to disclose he had taken them.

"Ortiz is available to compete in WBC-sanctioned events, and shall be confirmed in the WBC ratings in a position consistent with the recommendation of the WBC Ratings Committee," the WBC said in a statement.

Ortiz, who is unbeaten in 27 fights, was previously banned for eight months after testing positive for the banned steroid nandrolone in 2014.

Wilder extended his record to 39 wins as he defended his belt against Bermane Stiverne on 4 November in New York.

The American called out Britain's IBF and WBA champion Anthony Joshua after the first-round knockout.

Promoter Eddie Hearn says there is "absolutely no question" Joshua will face Wilder in a heavyweight unification bout in 2018.

WBO world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker is also pushing for a unification fight with Joshua.