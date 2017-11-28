Chris Eubank Jr not a 'stepping stone' for Georges Groves in World Boxing Super Series

George Groves has 27 wins and three losses in 30 fights, while Chris Eubank Jr has 26 wins from 27

Chris Eubank Jr says he will not be a "stepping stone" for George Groves when they meet in the World Boxing Super Series semi-final on 17 February.

Groves said he expects to successfully defend his WBA super-middleweight title and go on to win the tournament.

The 29-year-old said there will be "huge hype" around a bout in Manchester that sold out in seven minutes, adding "it's another step on the way for me".

Eubank Jr replied: "I'm Mount Everest and you're not going to climb me."

The 28-year-old, who has 26 wins from 27 fights, added: "He doesn't have the speed, his defence is poor and his stamina is average at best.

"The fact that he's lacking in those things means he won't be able to compete with me. I'm not a stepping stone.

"Nothing he has can outweigh the fire and heat that's going to be brought down upon him."

Groves beat Jamie Cox in his first title defence in the Super Series quarter-final at Wembley Arena, while Eubank defeated Turkey's Avni Yildirim to set up a first meeting between the pair.

Groves said his opponent has become popular thanks to short video clips of him in training on social media, but "doesn't have the pedigree of ability".

"Junior is terrific at a soundbite, it's made him Insta famous and it works for him," said Groves, who has 27 wins and three losses from 30 fights.

"Fantastic short clips on the bag or pads. They look great. You punch from the ankles from the get go."

What is the WBSS?

The World Boxing Super Series has been hailed as the "Champions League of boxing".

The new event offers a $50m prize fund and a trophy named after Muhammad Ali - and its tournament format aims to deliver a flow of easy-to-follow storylines for fans.

Comosa AG - the company which owns the event - is an amalgamation of firms, with former Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Schaefer and European based Sauerland Promotions heavily involved.

It runs two tournaments, one for cruiserweights and one for super-middleweights. Within each, eight men will compete from a quarter-final stage through to an eventual winner being crowned in each weight category.

Along the way, if a fighter meets an opponent who is currently a world champion, that belt will be on the line.

Read more on the Super Series here.