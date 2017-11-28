BBC Sport - Chris Eubank Jr: George Groves fight is 'biggest of my career'
Groves fight is 'biggest of my career' - Eubank Jr
- From the section Boxing
Chris Eubank Jr says he will not be a "stepping stone" for George Groves when they meet in the World Boxing Super Series semi-final on 17 February.
