Ulster Amateur Boxing Championships: Donnelly eyes Ulster middleweight crown

Steven Donnelly (red) was beaten in the welterweight quarter-finals at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Ulster Amateur Boxing Championships Venue: Ulster Hall, Belfast Date: Friday, 24 November Coverage: Live online stream on BBC Sport NI website from 20:00 GMT

Former Olympian Steven Donnelly hopes to add the Ulster middleweight belt to his collection at the Ulster Elite Senior Championships on Friday.

Donnelly, who has made the move up from the welterweight division, impressed in his semi-final win over Caoimhin Hynes.

Defending champion, Fearghus Quinn is hoping to make the breakthrough to elite international competition.

This year's Ulster championships double as qualifiers for the Commonwealth Games in Australia next April.

Donnelly is hoping to box at a third consecutive Commonwealths after he won bronze at the 2014 Games in Glasgow.

The Ballymena fighter has made the switch in weight divisions after deciding against a move to the professional ranks last year.

The finals have returned to the Ulster Hall, which last hosted the championships in 2011, and there are plenty of top quality names joining Donnelly and Quinn on the card.

The 2015 European Games bronze medallist Sean McComb has returned to the Ulster Championships and faces Caoimhin Ferguson in the Light Welterweight final.

Rio Olympian Brendan Irvine, who received a bye into the Flyweight decider, will face Clonard's Conor Quinn.

The Women's Flyweight contest will see Irish Elite champion Carly McNaul facing veteran Cavan fighter Ceire Smith.