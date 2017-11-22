Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker bout 'won't happen at 35%', says Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua's last bout saw him stop Carlos Takam at Cardiff's Principality Stadium in October

Anthony Joshua "would love to fight" Joseph Parker but promoter Eddie Hearn says Parker will not receive the 35% share of the revenue he is asking for.

David Higgins, promoter for WBO world heavyweight champion Parker, on Tuesday aired a video of WBA and IBF champion Joshua being floored in previous bouts.

Higgins added Parker, 25, would accept 35% of revenue to face Joshua, 28.

"There is a deal there to be done with Joseph Parker, which makes him a lot of money," said Hearn.

"A win gives him a massive eight-digit payday for the next one. If they really think they can knock out Anthony Joshua, they should take the fight."

Hearn, talking to IFL TV, added: "It's not a million miles away, but it's not happening at 65-35."

In Tuesday's hastily called news conference, Parker's management showed footage of fighters claiming to have floored Joshua in sparring and offered gifts for more videos.

Higgins and Parker also offered £20,000 to anyone with footage of the New Zealander being knocked down.

Media playback is not supported on this device Joseph Parker offers 'gifts' for footage of Anthony Joshua being knocked to the floor

Parker's promotional team told the media that a "conditional contract" is close to being finalised to face Australian heavyweight Lucas Browne but that the terms of the deal state it can be scrapped if a meeting with Joshua is agreed.

However, Higgins said a minimum share of 35% was "utterly non-negotiable" for a fight with Joshua and added they specifically want a revenue share rather than a fixed fee to take the bout.

Asked if he had offered Parker's team a 75-25% split in Joshua's favour, Hearn said that was "undervaluing" Parker.

"We have to look at what a fighter is bringing to the pot, and outside of New Zealand TV - which really isn't a lot of money - what he is bringing is a belt," said Hearn.

"We have to respect that, we have to pay him for that, but outside of that his last couple of performances haven't exactly lit up the world of boxing.

"I do feel him and Joshua is a very good fight, a unification fight and a chance for us to draw nearer to being the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world."

Hearn has stated that Joshua is certain to face the division's only other recognised world champion - WBC title holder Deontay Wilder - in 2018.

All three of the heavyweight champions remain unbeaten - Wilder in 39 fights, Parker in 24 and Joshua in 20.