BBC Sport - Joseph Parker offers £20,000 for knockdown footage and 'gifts' for videos of Anthony Joshua

  • From the section Boxing

WBO world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker offers £20,000 to anyone who can provide video footage of him being knocked down, and "gifts" for videos of Anthony Joshua being floored, as his team intensify their push for a unification bout.

READ MORE - Parker offers £20,000 for knockdown footage.

