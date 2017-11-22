Joseph Parker offers gifts and money in latest attempt to secure Anthony Joshua bout

  • From the section Boxing
Parker has offered to take 35% of revenue generated in a bout with Joshua
WBO world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker has offered £20,000 to anyone with footage of him being knocked down as his team intensified their push for a unification bout with Anthony Joshua.

In a hastily called news conference, Parker's management showed footage of fighters claiming to have floored WBA and IBF champion Joshua in sparring.

Promoter David Higgins offered gifts for more video of Joshua being floored.

Higgins added Parker, 25, would accept 35% of revenue to face Joshua, 28.

