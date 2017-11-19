BBC Sport - Jamie Conlan admits he was "no match" for classy Jerwin Ancajas
Conlan deflated after demolition by classy Ancajas
- From the section Boxing
Jamie Conlan admits he was "no match" for champion Jerwin Ancajas who stopped the Belfast man in six rounds in their IBF world super-flyweight title contest.
Conlan said he never recovered from being put down by a punishing body shot in the opening round at the SSE Arena in Belfast.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired