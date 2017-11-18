Carl Frampton beats Horacio Garcia on points on return to ring

Carl Frampton and Horacio Garcia

Carl Frampton secured a hard-fought points win over Mexican Horacio Garcia at the SSE Arena on his return to the ring after 10 months out of action.

The Belfast boxer was made to battle all the way but was awarded a unanimous decision on the judges' scorecards.

The two-weight world champion was fighting for the first time since his split from Barry McGuigan's Cyclone Promotions during the summer.

It was also his first contest since losing his WBA title to Leo Santa Cruz.

More to follow.

