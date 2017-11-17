Carl Frampton says it is the 'best I've ever felt' as he made the weight for Saturday's comeback fight against Mexican Horacio Garcia at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

The former two-weight world champion returns to the ring for first time since January's defeat by Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas.

The bill also includes fellow Belfast fighter Jamie Conlan taking on champion Jerwin Ancajas for the IBF world super-flyweight title while