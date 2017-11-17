BBC Sport - Carl Frampton ready to 'put on show' in Garcia fight
Frampton ready to 'put on show' in Garcia fight
- From the section Boxing
Carl Frampton says it is the 'best I've ever felt' as he made the weight for Saturday's comeback fight against Mexican Horacio Garcia at the SSE Arena in Belfast.
The former two-weight world champion returns to the ring for first time since January's defeat by Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas.
The bill also includes fellow Belfast fighter Jamie Conlan taking on champion Jerwin Ancajas for the IBF world super-flyweight title while
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired