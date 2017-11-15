BBC Sport - Jamie Conlan ready to grab world title chance after long road
Conlan ready to grab world title chance
- From the section Boxing
Jamie Conlan says he won't let slip his big world title opportunity after a long road when he faces IBF super-flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas in Belfast on Saturday.
The 31-year-old, who is the brother of Olympic medallist Michael, will fight on the same Belfast bill as former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton.
