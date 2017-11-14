James DeGale v Caleb Truax, Lee Selby v Eduardo Ramirez as 9 December card is finalised

Lee Selby (R) will headline with fellow champion James DeGale (L) on Frank Warren's 9 December promotion in London

James DeGale will defend his IBF super-middleweight title against Caleb Truax, while IBF featherweight champion Lee Selby will face Eduardo Ramirez on the same bill in London on 9 December.

Both Britons have had to wait for their opponents to be named since the bout at the Copper Box Arena was announced.

Truax (28-3-2) has 18 knock-outs from his 28 wins but the 34-year-old has never fought outside his native USA.

Mexican southpaw Ramirez, 24, is unbeaten with 20 wins and three draws.

Welshman Selby, 30, defeated Jonathan Victor Barros with an unanimous points decision in July, a week after the death of his mother Frankie.

DeGale, 31, last fought in January when his unification bout with WBC super-middleweight champion Badou Jack ended in a majority draw.

The Englishman underwent surgery on a torn rotary cuff after the fight and says he is eager to get back in the ring once again.

"Truax is a good solid fighter with a top pedigree. He's been in with some quality opponents like Daniel Jacobs, Jermain Taylor and Andre Dirrell," DeGale said.

"He'll be fighting away from home so he's going to bring it on and try to take my world title, but I'm the best super-middleweight in the world and I'm going into the ring full of confidence and 100% fit.

"I've not boxed in London for a few years so I can't wait to make my return to the ring and soak up the atmosphere from the crowd and put on great show for the fans."