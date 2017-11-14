BBC Sport - Klitschko: 'Never say never' on comeback

Klitschko: 'Never say never' on comeback

At the age of 41 and with a nine year reign as world heavyweight boxing champion behind him, Wladimir Klitschko said he had "achieved everything I dreamed of" as a boxer.

But boxing, perhaps more than any sport, has witnessed many retirements only for those same fighters to re-enter the ring.

Extratime's Rob Bonnet asks Klitschko if he really has hung up his gloves for good.

The Extratime interview can be seen in full on BBC World News on Wednesday 15 November and on the BBC News Channel on Thursday 16 November 2017.

Klitschko: 'Never say never' on comeback

  From the section Boxing
