Katie Taylor to defend WBA world lightweight title against American Jessica McCaskill

Katie Taylor won the WBA world lightweight title on the undercard of the Anthony Joshua v Carlos Takam fight at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff in October

Katie Taylor will defend her WBA world lightweight title against American Jessica McCaskill in Bethnal Green, London on Wednesday, 13 December.

Taylor, 31, who won an Olympic gold medal for Ireland at the 2012 Olympics, has won all seven of her fights since turning professional in October 2016.

She clinched the WBA title with a points victory over Argentina's Anahi Sanchez in Cardiff last month.

McCaskill, 33, has won five of her six professional contests.

Inspired to try boxing? Find out how to get into boxing with our special guide.

"I'm more than happy to give her the opportunity and I certainly won't be avoiding anyone as a champion," said Taylor, who will headline the show at York Hall.

"I truly believe this is only the start of things for me. I want all the belts and the biggest possible fights over the next few years."

McCaskill, who will be fighting outside of America for the first time in her career, said: "I have a lot of respect for this sport and for Katie Taylor, but I will be bringing that belt and respect back with me.

"I want to be known as the number one in America and the world title is definitely the goal."