Liam Williams wants third showdown with super-welterweight rival Liam Smith

Welsh boxer Liam Williams has lost two tight contests to rival Liam Smith

Liam Williams wants to face Liam Smith for a third time after losing a majority decision in Newcastle.

Following a contentious first fight, Smith got the judge's verdict in an extremely close and cautious contest.

Smith is now guaranteed a shot at the WBO super-welterweight title.

"Now he's beaten me, I believe he'll have easy pickings for a world title and he has promised me the first defence when he comes back," Williams told BBC Sport Wales.

"He will be fighting for a world title now and I believe he will win, because I think me and him are the best two fighters in the WBO top 10.

"So I might get that chance again."

Williams says he hopes he will fight in Cardiff next, after his promoter Frank Warren indicated that is the likely plan.

"Next I will fight before that fight, if it happens, and we want to try and go for a European title," Williams said.

"But I need a break, I've damaged both my hands, so I will take some family time and have a couple of months off."

Williams' trainer, former world title contender Gary Lockett, says he was proud of his fighter.

But Lockett criticised judge Dave Parrish for scoring the contest 117-111 in Smith's favour and added more must be done to discipline officials who make decisions deemed to be incorrect.

Liam Williams shows his disappointment after losing the decision to Liam Smith in Newcastle

"I am really proud of Liam, I saw it really close, but on the night I'm the worst judge in the world," he said.

"But I'm told lots and lots of people had Liam winning, so until I watch it back I don't know what to think.

"I think I was surprised with the width of the decisions, to give it 117-111 is disgraceful.

"But look, we are getting it all the time - time and time and time again and nothing is done about it.

"It is not like Premier League football where bad performances [by officials] get punished and go down the league, our guys don't have that.

"So there is nothing to keep them on their toes and even if they are under par there is never any punishment, which is disappointing to say the least."

Both Lockett and promoter Warren felt that the closeness of the fight was a credit to Williams, who is less experienced than his opponent with 19 fights to Smith's 28.

"It was a very close fight. The people around me, it was amazing how differently they were scoring it," Warren told BBC Sport Wales.

Lockett says Williams would definitely like a third opportunity at Smith.

"In parts I thought experience was key; but I thought Smith looked a bit busted up at the end and very tired. The only other fighter who has done that to him is Canelo [Saul 'Canelo Alvarez beat Smith in September 2016]," Lockett said.

"Liam proved he belongs on the world level, 100%.

"We go back to the gym now, let his hands heal and then we will fight in Cardiff around April.

"He's only a baby, he's 25. We were pushed into the fight with Smith the first time when Liam didn't have the experience and you saw how much he learned from it tonight.

"He did the 12 rounds really well and I am really proud of him. I am disappointed, but I am proud of his performance.

"We would like the fight with Smith again, but not next. Smith is getting older and Liam is only getting better, so maybe next time it will be our night.

"He came through with flying colours and will come again.

"Next it will be Cardiff. Liam sold £60,000 of tickets last time he fought in Cardiff."