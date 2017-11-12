Liam Smith beats Liam Williams in title eliminator

By Michael Pearlman

BBC Wales Sport

  Boxing
Liam Williams (left) lost to Liam Smith at Manchester Arena in April
Liam Smith secured a world title shot with a win by majority decision over Welshman Liam Williams in Newcastle.

In a rematch of their April fight when the Englishman won in controversial fashion, there was again contention over the result with Williams' corner perplexed by the verdict.

The contest did not live up to the first fight in terms of fireworks.

But Smith did enough to catch the eye of the judges who scored it 114-114, 116-112, 117-111 in his favour.

It means the Liverpool fighter is now the mandatory challenger for the WBO world super welterweight title.

More to follow

