Josh Taylor beats Miguel Vazquez in Edinburgh to retain WBC silver title

Taylor (right) now has 10 knockouts from 11 fights since winning Commonwealth gold for Scotland in 2014

Josh Taylor successfully defended his WBC silver super-lightweight title with a ninth-round knockout of Miguel Vazquez in Edinburgh.

Taylor's left hook to the body resulted in the 30-year-old Mexican's first knockout in 45 fights.

This was just Taylor's 11th professional fight since winning gold for Scotland at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The 26-year-old now has 10 knockouts from those 11 fights.

Vazquez, a former IBF lightweight champion for more than four years, provided his toughest test to date in front of 4,000 spectators at the Royal Highland Centre.

In the second round Taylor received a cut above his left eye after a head clash with his Mexican opponent.

But it didn't hinder the Scot, managed by former world champion Barry McGuigan, and a left hook to the Vazquez's body in the ninth ended the contest as the Mexican was counted out.

'The hardest test of my career'

Taylor said the victory was a "massive statement" to the rest of his weight division.

"It was really tough, definitely the hardest test of my career so far," he said.

"People were saying he was not a puncher, but he was heavier-handed than what people were giving him credit for.

"I was getting a wee bit frustrated with myself, but once I relaxed and stopped trying too hard I started to get the shots off and got him out of there.

"So I am really happy. That is the first time he has ever been stopped to that is a massive statement for me to make in the 140 scene."

Eaton impresses on undercard

There was also a fine win for 26-year-old Edinburgh fighter Jason Easton on the undercard. He successfully defended his IBO Inter-Continental title, beating Kosef Zahradnik of the Czech Republic.

Easton suffered a head knock in the fifth round which resulted in a nasty cut above his left eye. However, despite blood streaming from the cut, he continued to hurt his opponent, producing a dominant display.

Easton took the fight on a unanimous points decision, to make it 11 wins out of 11 fights.

And there was a win for 20-year-old Lee McGregor on his professional debut. The Edinburgh man made light work of Stefan Sashov of Bulgaria, winning in just over two minutes.