Mike Tyson: Former heavyweight champion prevented from entering Chile

Mike Tyson is accompanied by two agents of the Investigative Police at Santiago airport in Chile on Thursday

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has been prevented from entering Chile due to his criminal record.

Chilean media reported Tyson was planning to attend an awards ceremony in Santiago.

But the 51-year-old American, who has convictions for rape, assault and cocaine possession, was put on a flight home by immigration police.

Police at Santiago airport said Tyson was deported for "not complying with immigration law."

Tyson was stopped from entering the UK in 2013 because of previous convictions.

"Upon review of his record, and as authorised by current immigration law, all foreigners who have been convicted or prosecuted for any crime may have their entry into the country impeded," said police.

The two-time champion served three years of a six-year sentence imposed in 1992 for raping a teenage beauty-pageant contestant.

He became the youngest world heavyweight champion, at 20, when he beat Trevor Berbick in 1986.