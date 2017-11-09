Boxing: Liam Smith and Liam Williams are ready for grudge rematch

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I don't hate Liam Williams'

Many times in boxing fans are sold on a supposed grudge between two fighters that is more about selling tickets than genuine disdain for your opponent.

However, when it comes to Saturday's WBO world super-welterweight eliminator, there is no acting, Liam Smith and Liam Williams simply do not like each other.

On the back of a hugely controversial fight in Manchester in April that saw Welshman Williams withdrawn from the fight by his corner at the start of the 10th round with blood pouring from a severe cut to his eye, the war of words between the two rivals has barely let up.

A rematch has seemed inevitable since April and takes on extra significance in what will essentially be a world title fight, with current champion Miguel Cotto expected to retire after he faces Sadam Ali on 2 December.

The points of conjecture from the last fight, remain debated by both men.

While it is certain Welshman Williams was winning on all the scorecards heading into the 10th round - all three judges had him up by one round - there is little agreement on the headbutt that ended the contest and saw Williams require plastic surgery.

Williams' camp say it was deliberate, Smith's say it was an accident seized upon by the Welsh fighter as an excuse.

It was Williams' trainer Gary Lockett who opted to stop the contest and withdraw his fighter. He has agonised over the decision since.

They feel Smith took the easy option, having missed weight and knowing he could not win a world title shot in the last contest.

Now the pair meet again at Newcastle's Metro Arena on Saturday with the stakes higher and chance to move on to bigger and better things, massive.

Media playback is not supported on this device "I am a lot more motivated this time"

What they say

Liam Williams: "I definitely felt the final butt was deliberate. Smith feinted with the jab to pave the way for his nut. It was no accident.

"Heads had been bumping all night and you train to get your head into the right place so that if, and when, that happens you incur minimal damage.

"One million per cent Smith should have been disqualified. I felt very let down by the referee (Terry O'Connor). I feel he robbed me of my unbeaten record and chance to become world champion. I can't see how he possibly missed such a blatant butt."

Liam Smith: "I don't think you had to be good fighter to beat me in the first six rounds of our first fight. I was slow, flat and sluggish. I can never be that bad again," he said.

"What I did to try and make weight during fight week killed me. It was nothing to do with having a slow start by the gameplan.

"Williams had a good start and I couldn't have been worse. There are 10 fighters in Britain who could have probably outboxed me on that night.

"I am right up for the rematch and that is why we are here now. As soon as I start better, Liam won't get his own way.

"It is only to go one way and he is going to crumble earlier than he did last time. I am stronger than him and I've more heart."