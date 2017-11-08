BBC Sport - Frank Bruno opens up about the 'horrible and nasty' experience of being sectioned
'Horrible and nasty' - Bruno on being sectioned
- From the section Boxing
British former world heavyweight champion Frank Bruno tells Darren Campbell about the "horrible" and "nasty" experience of being sectioned.
Listen to Darren Campbell meets Frank Bruno on BBC Radio 5 Live from 19:30 GMT on Wednesday, 8 November.
