BBC Sport - The Boxing Club - Carl Frampton

The Boxing Club - Carl Frampton

  • From the section Boxing

Former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton talks to BBC Sport NI's The Boxing Club about Windsor Park, Leo Santa Cruz and a difficult 2017.

Frampton returns to the ring in his home city of Belfast on 18 November to fight Mexico's Horacio Garcia.

Top videos

Video

The Boxing Club - Carl Frampton

  • From the section Boxing
Video

That's passion! Truro fans' epic journey

Video

When England's rugby team went to prison in Argentina

Video

Diolch Olivier! Da iawn! - Giroud tests out his Welsh

  • From the section Wales
Video

What a hit! Fara Williams scores from kick-off

Video

Match of the Day 2

Video

Marvin Jones stars as Lions beat Packers

Video

Best goals from the FA Cup first round

Video

Former manager meets man who saved his life

Video

Watch Pirlo's 'Panenka' penalty against England

Video

Highlights: Chorley 1-2 Fleetwood

Video

Meet Britain's fastest 10-year-old girl

Video

'It's a pearler from Pirlo' - Italy legend scores at World Cup

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Early morning Yoga at Siobhan Davies Studios

Early Morning Yoga
Rugbytot - young child holding a rugby ball

Rugbytots Bristol

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired