Anthony Joshua: Deontay Wilder calls out Briton after beating Bermane Stiverne

Deontay Wilder had to be pulled away by the referee after knocking out Stiverne
Deontay Wilder told Anthony Joshua "I declare war upon you" after retaining his WBC heavyweight title with a first round knockout of Bermane Stiverne.

Wilder knocked Stiverne to the canvas with a fierce right before flooring him again with a barrage of punches.

Stiverne was then knocked out as Wilder caught him with some brutal punches, including a left-right combination.

"I know I am the best. Are you up for the test?," asked Wilder of WBA and IBF heavyweight champion Joshua.

"I want Joshua. Joshua come and see me baby."

More to follow.

