On BBC Sport NI's 'The Boxing Club', Conor McGregor talks to Thomas Kane about Floyd Mayweather, politics, his future fight plans and his film 'Conor McGregor: Notorious'.
The UFC star believes that he would win a re-match with Mayweather and feels that he will make the cross-over to boxing again.
