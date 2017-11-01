Dereck Chisora: Heavyweight targeting second world title fight

Chisora (left) beat Robert Filipovic in his comeback fight in September before taking Saturday's European title shot

Dereck Chisora hopes taking Agit Kabayel's European heavyweight crown will earn him a second world title fight against "lucky" world champions Joseph Parker or Deontay Wilder.

Chisora, 33, faces defending champion Kabayel in Monte Carlo in a bid to claim the European crown on Saturday.

The Londoner is also keen on a rematch with British rival Dillian Whyte after losing a grudge match to him last year.

"I need to get this fight done and look good," Chisora said.

"This came up and I think that it was meant to be for Dillian but he was too scared to fight this boy, so I took it.

"Dillian won at the weekend, I'm going to win, so let's do it, there's nothing stopping us."

Whyte beat Robert Helenius by a unanimous points decision in Cardiff last weekend in an eliminator for the WBC title held by American Wilder.

Chisora, who was beaten on points by Vitali Klitschko in his first title fight back in 2012, is ranked in the top 10 in the WBC ratings.

"I want to fight for a world title too," he added.

"We don't know why Joseph Parker is holding a world title. How is Wilder still a world champion?"

Chisora's compatriot Anthony Joshua holds the remaining world belts and successfully defended his IBF and WBA titles in Cardiff last week - with the Whyte fight on the undercard.

"Anthony Joshua is doing well, the other two guys are just lucky. They were there at the right time," added Chisora.

"Parker boxed for a world title without TV - that's embarrassing and they didn't sell any tickets. That tells you everything."

New Zealand's Parker claimed the WBO belt against Andy Ruiz last December after Tyson Fury had vacated the title.

Parker, 25, has since defended his belt against Razvan Cojanu and Tyson Fury's cousin Hughie Fury in Manchester in September.