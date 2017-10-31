Katie Taylor to make first defence of WBA lightweight title in December

Katie Taylor kept her WBA belt close by during a homecoming press conference in Dublin on Tuesday

New world champion Katie Taylor will defend her WBA lightweight title on 15 December in England.

The 31-year-old was not expected to fight again until next year after sustaining a minor cut in her Cardiff win over Anahi Sanchez on Saturday.

The injury has been reassessed and Taylor will make a quick return to the ring, although an opponent and venue have yet to be confirmed.

"It's going to be a great end to the year, I hope," said Taylor.

Taylor won her first world title as a professional with an impressive points victory over Sanchez at the Principality Stadium on Saturday night.

Her promoter Eddie Hearn said on Tuesday that ABO American champion Jessica McCaskill was his preferred opponent for Taylor.

Taylor plans to follow up the December contest with a homecoming fight in Dublin next April, with hopes of becoming a unified world champion.

"I'm really excited - it's been absolutely phenomenal boxing in the UK these last 11 months," added Taylor.

"But it was always in the pipeline to box at home in Dublin at some stage. I can't wait for that homecoming fight.

"When I first turned pro I wanted to unify the division. Next year in Dublin we plan on unifying the belts and it's something I've always dreamed of."