BBC Sport - Anthony Joshua: Did Carlos Takam fight expose gaps in skills?

Listen: 'My fear is everybody's overrating Joshua on basis of Klitschko fight'

After Anthony Joshua stopped Carlos Takam in the 10th round in Cardiff, BBC boxing correspondent Mike Costello questions whether the British heavyweight champion is being overrated as a result of his epic win over Wladimir Klitschko in April.

Listen: 'My fear is everybody's overrating Joshua on basis of Klitschko fight'

  From the section Boxing
