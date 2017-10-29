BBC Sport - Anthony Joshua says he wants to fight in Cardiff again

Joshua wants to fight in Cardiff again

  • From the section Boxing

After beating Carlos Takam, world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua says he would be happy to fight in Cardiff again.

READ MORE: Joshua stops Takam in the 10th

READ MORE: I want the other belts out there - Joshua

Top videos

Video

Joshua wants to fight in Cardiff again

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Highlights: England beat Spain to win U17 World Cup

Video

Possibilities of 2018 are great - Joshua

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Highlights: Scotland 4-50 Tonga

Video

Highlights: Ireland's 'thumping' win over Italy

Video

Why everyone loves Anthony Joshua

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Man City taking football to new level - Shearer

Video

Foden scores England's fifth to seal U17 World Cup

Video

NFL players react to 2017's funniest UK viral stories

Video

Conte pleased with 'deserved' Blues win

Video

The NFL Show

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

West Ham gutted after 97th minute goal - Bilic

Video

Bad shots can be genius - Mourinho on Martial's winner

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Morning open water swim

Open Water Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired