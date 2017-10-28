Anthony Joshua stops Carlos Takam in round 10 to defend IBF and WBA titles

Anthony Joshua stopped a resilient Carlos Takam in the 10th round to successfully defend his IBF and WBA heavyweight world titles in Cardiff.

The Briton made it 20 victories from as many bouts in front of an estimated 78,000 at the Principality Stadium.

Joshua's nose was cut in the second by the head of Takam, 36, who replaced Kubrat Pulev 12 days before the bout.

Joshua, 28, then cut Takam's eye in the fourth, but it took until round 10 for the Cameroon-born boxer to be stopped.

The referee's decision was booed by the crowd in Wales, who clearly felt it was premature, but Joshua said he has "no interest" in what the officials do.

"I come to fight, I don't sit on the edge and make decisions," he said. "It was a good fight until the ref stopped it, so I have the utmost respect for Takam.

"I have no interest in what is going on with the officials, that's not my job. I think people want to see Takam unconscious on the floor, and that's what I was trying to get to."

More to follow.