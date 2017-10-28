Kal Yafai defends WBA super-flyweight title with win over Sho Ishida

Kal Yafai stuck to his game plan against a determined Ishida

Kal Yafai retained his WBA world super-flyweight title in a tough contest against Japan's Sho Ishida in Cardiff.

The 28-year-old Briton secured a unanimous points victory that should lead to a potential unification contest in the United States next year.

Yafai's electric speed was in evidence against Ishida who entered the contest with 24 wins from 24 fights.

The Englishman, who remains undefeated, was awarded victory 118-110, 116-112 and 116-112 by the judges.

Ishida's height advantage makes him an unorthodox prospect for flyweight fighters, but Yafai stuck to his game plan in the opening sessions and was the busier fighter, landing more shots, working at range to land punches to the head and getting inside to work the body.

Ishida's size and strength meant he too landed some clean shots and fully tested Yafai's defence.

However, Yafai showed his class by landing a beautiful combination in the eighth and slowing his opponent by constantly working the body.

The Japanese boxer needed a knockdown in the final rounds but could not find it, despite a strong finish.

Buglioni defends British title

Frank Buglioni successfully defended his British light-heavyweight title, but did not have things all his own way against Craig Richards.

Richards, who only took the fight with a week's notice, took the contest the distance, but the champion secured a unanimous points verdict 117-111, 117-111, 116-113.

Buglioni was cut above his left eye in the 11th, but deserved his victory, having overwhelmed his opponent in the middle sessions where he pinned Allen onto the ropes for large periods.

The Enfield boxer now needs one more successful defence to hold onto his Lonsdale belt forever, though the dangerous Hosea Burton is being lined up as a potential next opponent.

In the early bouts of the night, two former British Olympians increased their unbeaten professional records to 3-0 and 6-0 respectively.

Josh Buatsi faced a decent examination from Saidou Sall, though he did score a knockdown in the final session en route to a six-round, 60-54 victory on points.

In the opening bout of the night, Lawrence Okolie's powerful right hand proved too much for challenger Adam Williams, who was unable to continue after a third-round knockdown.