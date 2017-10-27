Katie Taylor's world title opponent Anahi Sanchez fails weight

Ireland's Katie Taylor will attempt to take the WBA belt from Anahi Sanchez in Saturday night's fight

Katie Taylor's world lightweight title opponent Anahi Sanchez has until 16:00 BST to shed a pound after she failed to make the weight for the Cardiff fight.

The champion from Argentina is now under pressure for the next weigh-in while Ireland's Taylor is keeping her mind on the fight.

"It doesn't bother me - I've completely focused on my own performance," Taylor told Sky Sports.

"My mind is purely on the fight. It's up to her to get the weight off."

Taylor, an Olympic gold medallist from London 2012, will take on two-weight world champion Sanchez for the WBA crown on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's heavyweight title defence against Kubrat Pulev.

Sanchez is an experienced fighter with a record of 17 wins and two defeats from 19 bouts while 31-year-old Taylor has won all six of her contests.

"This is the biggest night of my career. I'm so excited about it," said the Bray woman.

"These are the sort of fights that are going to elevate women's boxing. It's definitely a big step up.

"I've had a great 10, 11 week training camp in America. These are the sort of challenges I relish and I can't wait for it."

Sanchez, 26, who is making the first defence of her title, responded to the fact her two previous defeats also came outside of Argentina.

She said: "Everybody's thinking I can't lift the belt here, and everybody's wrong."