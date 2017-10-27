How Anthony Joshua are you?

Anthony Joshua said he will fight "like a challenger" against Carlos Takam on Saturday

Towering at over 6ft 6in, Anthony Joshua is a heavyweight world champion with an impressive collection of sports cars and expensive watches to his name.

But just how similar are you and the 18st 2lb man himself?

In just eight short questions, we'll tell you whether you're practically AJ's twin - or if you're on the other end of the spectrum.