BBC Sport - Anthony Joshua: Carlos Takam fight needs to be taken seriously
My era won't last forever - Joshua
- From the section Boxing
Anthony Joshua says his "era won't last forever" as he prepares to defend his IBF and WBA titles against Cameroon challenger Carlos Takam in Cardiff on Saturday.
He also tells BBC Sport's Mike Costello about how "45 minutes can make someone's year" and how a fan emerged from a coma after receiving a signed glove and video message.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired