BBC Sport - Anthony Joshua: Carlos Takam fight needs to be taken seriously

My era won't last forever - Joshua

  • From the section Boxing

Anthony Joshua says his "era won't last forever" as he prepares to defend his IBF and WBA titles against Cameroon challenger Carlos Takam in Cardiff on Saturday.

He also tells BBC Sport's Mike Costello about how "45 minutes can make someone's year" and how a fan emerged from a coma after receiving a signed glove and video message.

Top videos

Video

My era won't last forever - Joshua

  • From the section Boxing
Video

I'd never let my players down - Klopp

Video

From crunching hits to the Burgesses: Your World Cup guide

Video

WATCH: Caixinha highs and lows

Video

Was this Dyche's plan to deflect job speculation?

Video

World Cup door open for England 'apprentices' - Jones

Video

Woodward 'devastated & deeply upset'

Video

Highlights: England beat Brazil to reach U17 World Cup final

Video

Rugby League World Cup: 5 reasons to get excited

Video

Highlights: Rangers 1-1 Kilmarnock

Video

If Strictly had commentary...

  • From the section Sport
Video

Could you match Joshua's workout routine?

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired