Muhammad Ali: Team GB boxer facing steroid ban

Muhammad Ali fought at the Rio Olympics losing to Venezuela's Yoel Segundo Finol

British Olympic boxer Muhammad Ali has tested positive for a steroid, UK Boxing have confirmed.

The positive test came during a match in Morocco in April and he has been provisionally suspended since May.

A silver medallist at the 2016 European Championships, Ali lost in the first round of the flyweight competition at the Rio Olympics last year.

The 21-year-old has requested a hearing with AIBA, the sport's international federation.

Yorkshireman Ali is currently the top-ranked fighter in his division in international amateur boxing.

The substance he tested positive for is an anabolic steroid known as Trenbolone, which supports muscle growth.

In a statement on the AIBA website, the international federation announced his provisional suspension and said it would not make any further comment until an AIBA anti-doping panel has heard Ali's case. No date has been set for that yet.

It is understood that Ali asked for his B sample, which is used to confirm an initial finding, to be tested and that also came back positive for trace amounts of the steroid.

In a statement GB Boxing said: "GB Boxing can confirm a member of its squad has tested positive for a banned substance and the boxer has been suspended from the programme and all competition pending the outcome of the process.

It added: "This is the first time that a member of the GB Boxing squad has tested positive for a banned substance.

"GB Boxing is committed to clean sport and we work in partnership with UK Anti-Doping and our international federation to provide extensive education and support to our boxers on anti-doping rules, the anti-doping obligations upon them as athletes and the importance of adhering to the principles of clean sport."