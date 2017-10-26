Joe Calzaghe backs Anthony Joshua to avoid complacency and beat Takam

Media playback is not supported on this device Could you match Anthony Joshua's workout routine?

Anthony Joshua v Carlos Takam Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 28 October Time: 22:00 BST approx Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app from 20:00 BST

Welsh boxing legend Joe Calzaghe expects Anthony Joshua to avoid complacency and comfortably beat Carlos Takam in Cardiff on Saturday.

WBA and IBF world heavyweight champion Joshua's titles are on the line against Frenchman Takam, 36, a late replacement for initial rival Kubrat Pulev.

Calzaghe says being the underdog means Takam "will give everything".

But he added: "I don't see this Takam lasting more than three or four rounds tops, to be honest."

Calzaghe has himself starred at Wales' showpiece venue, underlining his talents in a memorable win there against Dane Mikkel Kessler in November, 2007 to end a decade of world dominance at super middleweight.

He says complacency is always a risk when a boxer faces an opponent such as Takam.

"He (Joshua) just has to make sure he's not complacent because what you can do - it happened to me - where there's a late change of opponent.

"To be honest, you know the ones that are tough and the ones you should be able to beat quite convincingly, but it's their night as well.

Joe Calzaghe won all 46 of his professional bouts

"So they are going to give everything and might do something that they've never done before.

"And if you lower yourself a little bit, you're going to get caught."

Calzaghe says a "calm" approach can help ensure 28-year-old Joshua retains his titles.

"Judging by his personality, he seems a calm individual. He keeps it real.

"I think in every part of the fight, I see all the strengths coming with Joshua."