BBC Sport - Joe Cordina: Home territory lifts pressure on Cardiff boxer
Home territory lifts pressure - Cordina
- From the section Boxing
Welsh boxer Joe Cordina will face an unnamed opponent on the undercard of Anthony's Joshua's world title defence against Carlos Takam on Saturday, 28 October at the Principality Stadium.
The 25-year-old lightweight is excited to be fighting in his home city in his fifth professional contest.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired