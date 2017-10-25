BBC Sport - Joe Cordina: Home territory lifts pressure on Cardiff boxer

Home territory lifts pressure - Cordina

  • From the section Boxing

Welsh boxer Joe Cordina will face an unnamed opponent on the undercard of Anthony's Joshua's world title defence against Carlos Takam on Saturday, 28 October at the Principality Stadium.

The 25-year-old lightweight is excited to be fighting in his home city in his fifth professional contest.

