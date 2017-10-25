James DeGale and Lee Selby to defend titles on same night

DeGale (left) has been out of action since undergoing surgery on a torn rotary cuff following his draw with Badou Jack

James DeGale will fight to keep his IBF super-middleweight belt on the same night IBF featherweight world champion Lee Selby defends his title at London's Copper Box Arena on 9 December.

Both Britons' opponents are still to be confirmed.

DeGale, 31, last competed in January, when his unification bout with WBC super-middleweight champion Badou Jack ended in a majority draw.

Selby, 30, has twice successfully defended his title already this year.

In March he stopped Andoni Gago at the O2 Arena and in July he defeated Jonathan Victor Barros, just four days after the death of his mother.

He said he is ready to give IBF mandatory challenger Josh Warrington "an educated boxing lesson" once he comes through his fight in December.

Londoner DeGale has been out of action since undergoing surgery on a torn rotary cuff following his draw with Jack.

The injury also prevented him from taking part in the World Boxing Super Series, the eight-fighter competition that features fellow Britons Callum Smith, WBA champion George Groves, Chris Eubank Jr and Jamie Cox.

"To be defending my world title in my home city is a dream come true," he said.

"I'm back in full training and feeling fit and ready to go on 9 December. Fans can look forward to an explosive performance."