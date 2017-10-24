BBC Sport - The Boxing Club: Ryan Burnett's historic victory in Belfast

The Boxing Club: Burnett's historic victory

  • From the section Boxing

Ryan Burnett talks about becoming only the second Irish boxer to unify world titles.

The 25-year-old outpointed Zhanat Zhakiyanov in a bruising 12-round contest to add the WBA belt to his IBF title.

Burnett has emulated another Belfast boxer, Carl Frampton, who held the WBA and IBF belts at super-bantamweight.

Top videos

Video

The Boxing Club: Burnett's historic victory

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Wentz's 'amazing' escape caps off stunning performance

Video

'He hugged me, and urged me to get in touch with my family'

Video

Is this the most ridiculous penalty you've ever seen?

Video

'Who wouldn't want the Everton job?'

Video

'Everton look like a group of players, not a team'

Video

Runners take wrong turn during Venice Marathon

  • From the section News
Video

Near miss! Fans sail close to the wind

  • From the section Sailing
Video

'I thought my head was going to explode'

Video

One-handed catches galore in NFL plays of the week

Audio

Everton is 'the next step' for Dyche - Wright

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired