BBC Sport - The Boxing Club: Ryan Burnett's historic victory in Belfast
The Boxing Club: Burnett's historic victory
- From the section Boxing
Ryan Burnett talks about becoming only the second Irish boxer to unify world titles.
The 25-year-old outpointed Zhanat Zhakiyanov in a bruising 12-round contest to add the WBA belt to his IBF title.
Burnett has emulated another Belfast boxer, Carl Frampton, who held the WBA and IBF belts at super-bantamweight.
