BBC Sport - Anthony Joshua: Gym-goers try to match world heavyweight champion's workout

Could you match Joshua's workout?

  • From the section Boxing

Three gym-going lads - Dan, James and Daishawn - try to match the impressive workouts of world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. Could you do any better?

