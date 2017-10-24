Lee Selby: Boxer vows to give Josh Warrington a 'boxing lesson'

Lee Selby won the IBF featherweight title in 2015 and has made four successful defences

Welsh boxer Lee Selby says he is ready to give challenger Josh Warrington "an educated boxing lesson" when the two fighters meet in 2018.

Warrington set up a shot against IBF featherweight world champion Selby with victory over Dennis Ceylan.

"I will definitely be fighting him. He is just another mark, another opponent, but I think he's got emotionally attached to me," Selby said.

"I will give him an educated boxing lesson... and then move on."

The 30-year old from Barry has successfully defended his title twice this year, winning in July against Jonathan Victor Barros just four days after the death of his mother.

Selby and Warrington have been embroiled in a long running battle of words, with Selby accusing the Leeds boxer of 'bottling' an opportunity to face him.

Selby says he will take a mandatory defence to keep busy this year, before facing Warrington, most likely at Leeds United's Elland Road football ground, in early 2018.

"We will definitely be fighting in the early part of next year, if I am right then I think we need to fight by the end of March," Selby told BBC Wales Sport.

"I will be fighting in December, a fight will be announced shortly and that will make it three fights this year, which is perfect for me, that's the right amount.

"The next fight is a voluntary defence, so my management will pick someone suitable and I will be ready.

"The Warrington fight will be a big fight, he's created some sort of rivalry, he doesn't like me very much, but I'll come through the fight with ease.

"All he keeps going on about is Lee Selby this, Lee Selby that, even his dad, who is his trainer, was mentioning me during his last fight!

"But to me, he's just another challenger.

"The next two fights will be in the UK, where I fight Warrington will depend on the purse bids. He wants it in Leeds and it probably sells best there."