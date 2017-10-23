Anthony Joshua v Carlos Takam: Fight schedule and undercard

Anthony Joshua has won all 19 of his professionals fights by knockout

Anthony Joshua v Carlos Takam Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 28 October Time: 22:00 BST approx Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app from 20:00 BST

Britain's Anthony Joshua will defend his IBF and WBA heavyweight world titles against Carlos Takam on Saturday at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

It will be Joshua's first fight since stopping Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium in April, adding the WBA title to the IBF belt he claimed in 2016.

Joshua was due to fight Kubrat Pulev but the Bulgarian pulled out with a shoulder injury.

That meant 36-year-old Cameroon-born Takam, the IBF's mandatory challenger who is based in France, was drafted in for the biggest fight of his career.

You can follow the fight - and the best of the undercard - live with BBC Sport's text commentary from about 20:00 BST on Saturday.

Fight schedule

Main event

Anthony Joshua v Carlos Takam (IBF and WBA heavyweight)

Undercard

Kal Yafai v Sho Ishida (WBA world super-flyweight)

Dillian Whyte v Robert Helenius (WBC silver heavyweight)

Katie Taylor v Anahi Esther (WBA lightweight)

Frank Buglioni v Callum Johnson (British and Commonwealth light-heavyweight)

Lenroy Thomas v Dave Allen (Commonwealth heavyweight)

Joe Cordina, Joshua Buatsi and Lawrence Okolie also have fights