Ricky Hatton is left surprised by Ryan Burnett's strength in the closing rounds in his win over Zhanat Zhakiyanov.

Burnett's unanimous points victory in the world bantamweight title unification bout added the WBA belt to his existing IBF crown.

"He seemed to get a second lease of life coming down the home straight. I saw the home straight being for us," said Zhakiyanov's promoter Hatton.