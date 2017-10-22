BBC Sport - Hearn says Burnett produced 'masterclass' in win over Zhakiyanov

Hearn lauds Burnett 'tactical masterclass'

  • From the section Boxing

Promoter Eddie Hearn says Ryan Burnett produced a performance beyond his years as he added the WBA bantamweight title to his IBF belt by beating Kazakhstan Zhanat Zhakiyanov on points.

Belfastman Burnett, 25, won on points after a bruising contest and was taken to hospital as a precaution after the bout before being discharged.

Top videos

Video

Hearn lauds Burnett 'tactical masterclass'

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Best team won, we were really bad - Mourinho

Video

Man Utd defeat was coming - Neville

Video

Aguero: More than just a record goalscorer

Video

What makes the Hulk angry?

Video

'Benitez is capable of winning title with Newcastle'

Video

Walkden wins gold at World Taekwondo Grand Prix

Video

The NFL Show

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Beating Man Utd a very special moment - Wagner

Video

Britain's Jones cruises to grand prix gold

Video

England reach Under-17 World Cup semis

Video

Man City passed intensity test - Guardiola

Video

'Wonderful' Saints goal down to errors - Pulis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired