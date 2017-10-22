BBC Sport - Hearn says Burnett produced 'masterclass' in win over Zhakiyanov
Hearn lauds Burnett 'tactical masterclass'
- From the section Boxing
Promoter Eddie Hearn says Ryan Burnett produced a performance beyond his years as he added the WBA bantamweight title to his IBF belt by beating Kazakhstan Zhanat Zhakiyanov on points.
Belfastman Burnett, 25, won on points after a bruising contest and was taken to hospital as a precaution after the bout before being discharged.
