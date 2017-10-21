Ryan Burnett beats Zhanat Zhakiyanov in unification fight

Zhanat Zhakiyanov on the defensive as Ryan Burnett throws a punch during the SSE Arena contest on Saturday night
Ryan Burnett has become a double world bantanweight champion after defeating Zhanat Zhakiyanov on points in the Belfast unification fight.

The 25-year-old from Belfast has added the WBA belt to his IBF title after a bruising battle over 12 rounds.

Burnett won on a unanimous decision with the judges scoring it 118-110, 119-109 and 117-112.

"It was tough and I had to dig deep, but I did it - I'm now a double world champion," Burnett told Sky Sports.

More to follow...

