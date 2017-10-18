BBC Sport - Frank Bruno: It's only human to cry sometimes

It is only human to cry - Bruno

  • From the section Boxing

Former world heavyweight champion Frank Bruno, one of the most famous British boxers of all time, has written about his career and the work he is doing in mental health following his own diagnosis of bipolar.

He tells Victoria Derbyshire it is important for men to be open about their mental health.

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel.

Top videos

Video

It is only human to cry - Bruno

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Steelers remind Osi of 'Little Knockout'

Video

England hold nerve to reach U17 quarter-finals

Video

‘Leicester sacked Shakespeare too soon’ - Schwarzer

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Russia camp emotional and distracting'

Video

O'Neill happy to have Danes at home in second leg

Video

Why is Alpe d'Huez 'cycling's Wembley'?

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Life is so much easier with a race walker

Video

Watch Shakespeare's last interview as Leicester boss

Video

Marley wants to give England stability

Video

Pass-master Mariota helps Titans beat Colts

Video

Hyde ecstatic at MK Dons FA Cup draw

Video

I could have lost my hand - Baldwin

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Co-ordination Time

Tumble Tots Brighton

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired