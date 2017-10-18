BBC Sport - Frank Bruno: It's only human to cry sometimes
Former world heavyweight champion Frank Bruno, one of the most famous British boxers of all time, has written about his career and the work he is doing in mental health following his own diagnosis of bipolar.
He tells Victoria Derbyshire it is important for men to be open about their mental health.
