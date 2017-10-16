Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev: Injured Bulgarian is replaced by Carlos Takam

Anthony Joshua will defend his IBF and WBA heavyweight world titles against Carlos Takam after Kubrat Pulev withdrew through injury.

The bout is scheduled for 28 October at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, with more than 70,000 tickets already sold.

It will be Joshua's first fight since stopping Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium in April, adding the WBA title to the IBF belt he claimed in 2016.

Pulev suffered a shoulder injury in sparring, with Takam the next in line.

The Cameroonian-French 36-year-old had been on standby for the fight, promoter Eddie Hearn said.

"I received a call from [promoter] Kalle Sauerland late afternoon to inform me that Pulev had injured his shoulder and may be ruled out of the fight - this was later confirmed by his doctor," he added.

"IBF rules state that the mandatory will go to the next fighter in line which is Carlos Takam.

"When the Pulev fight was announced I made a deal with Takam's team to begin camp and be on standby for this fight.

"When I called them this evening they were overjoyed and good to go. It's a difficult position for AJ - having prepared meticulously for the style and height of Pulev, he now faces a completely different style and challenge in Takam.

"This hasn't happened in his career before but he is ready for all comers on 28 October."

