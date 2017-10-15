Frank Bruno: Former heavyweight champion granted trainer licence

Frank Bruno retired from boxing after being knocked out by Mike Tyson in 1996

Former world heavyweight champion Frank Bruno is set for a return to boxing after being granted a licence that allows him to become a trainer.

The highlight of the 55-year-old's fighting career was defeating Oliver McCall at Wembley in 1995 to win the WBC heavyweight title.

Bruno won 40 out of 45 fights in his career, with 38 of those by knockout.

"Great to be in the ring coming from a different angle," Bruno said on his Instagram page.

"Looking forward to start training people next year… watch this space."

Bruno, who did not fight again after being knocked out by Mike Tyson in 1996, has suffered with bipolar disorder in recent years.

He made his professional debut in 1982 and fought the legendary Tyson twice - in 1989 and in 1996, both in Las Vegas - before becoming a television personality.